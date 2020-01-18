Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qorvo by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

QRVO opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

