Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 36,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 201,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Garrison Capital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

