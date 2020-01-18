GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 21% Lower This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $32.15 and $13.77. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,530.00 and $21.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00671878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

