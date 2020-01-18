GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.63

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.63 ($1.15) and last traded at A$1.56 ($1.11), with a volume of 619725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $846.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.25.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.