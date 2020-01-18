GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $164.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.05 million and the highest is $169.93 million. GDS reported sales of $120.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $582.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $593.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $846.73 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $883.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 1,365,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in GDS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

