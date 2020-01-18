Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.26

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $189.26 and traded as high as $194.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 283,940 shares trading hands.

GENL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.33. The company has a market cap of $530.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

