GenesisX One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,603.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $56,957.00 and $2,603.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

