Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 33.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,689,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after buying an additional 424,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Genpact by 23.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Genpact by 495.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Genpact stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

