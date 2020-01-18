Gexan (GEX) Price Up 97.2% Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Gexan has traded up 97.2% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $77,747.00 and approximately $5,707.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.01195062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053374 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00227800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001885 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,791,956 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,164 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

