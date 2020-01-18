GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 221,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

VNQ stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

