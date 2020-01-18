GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $223.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $223.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

