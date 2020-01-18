GFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,528 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 454,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.