Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

