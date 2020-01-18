Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.60. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

