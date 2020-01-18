Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

