GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Hits $258,947.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $258,947.00 and approximately $2,120.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039928 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,935,253 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

