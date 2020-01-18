Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 214.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

