Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.37. Goldplat shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 556,514 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

