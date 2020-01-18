Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036,756 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.