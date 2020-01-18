Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 106,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $109.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

