Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $245,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.78. 3,331,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

