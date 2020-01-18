Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 749,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,223 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,389,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,522,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,125. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

