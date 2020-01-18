Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 2,866,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,042. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

