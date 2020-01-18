Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 224,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP remained flat at $$65.07 during trading hours on Friday. 4,765,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,944. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

