Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 3,400 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.