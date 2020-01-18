GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 33,325 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Visa makes up about 4.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $204.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

