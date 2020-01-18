Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Resource America Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

