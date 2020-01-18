Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

