Gradient Investments LLC Buys 711 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.