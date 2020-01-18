Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 1,334,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,116,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 753,491 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $979,538.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,867,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 122,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,287,300 shares of company stock worth $3,744,110.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

