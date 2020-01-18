Graphcoin (GRPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

