Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Graphic Packaging also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 462,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.