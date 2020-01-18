Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of GPL opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.