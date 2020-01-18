Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 700 at Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The stock had a trading volume of 979,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.57. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 854.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 757.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.