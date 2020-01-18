Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 522,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.