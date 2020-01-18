Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRBK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

GRBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

