Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 8.5%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07, 222,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 185,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

