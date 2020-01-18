Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Griffon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 227,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.10. Griffon has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Griffon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

