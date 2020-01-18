GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,039,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 558% from the previous session’s volume of 158,031 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.15.

GTYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

