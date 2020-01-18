Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

GFED traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

