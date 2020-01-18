Guggenheim Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.19.

TGT traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,670. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. Target has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

