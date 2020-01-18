Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 7,220,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,756,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

