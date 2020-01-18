GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 630.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

