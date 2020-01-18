GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.56 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004964 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.71 million and $7.56 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

