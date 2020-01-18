GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.40).

Shares of GYM stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 308 ($4.05). 331,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 million and a P/E ratio of 48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.25. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

