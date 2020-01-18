Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HABT. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

