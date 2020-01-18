Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.50. 13,399,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $547.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

