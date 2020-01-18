Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 10.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

