Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises 2.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Cinemark worth $67,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 272.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cinemark by 3,032.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 242,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

