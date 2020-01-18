Hamlin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 2,181,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

